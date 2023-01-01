This fine Gothic church boasts the world's highest brick-vaulted roof and was the model for dozens of churches in northern Germany. Crane your neck to take in the painted cross-vaulted ceilings supported by slender, ribbed pillars. A WWII bombing raid brought down the church's bells, which have been left where they fell in 1942 and have become a famous symbol of the city.

Also note the astronomical clock in the north aisle next to modern glass windows inspired by a medieval Dance of Death mural destroyed by the war. Outside there’s a little devil sculpture with an amusing folk tale (in German and English). It's closed on Sundays from 10am to 11.30am.