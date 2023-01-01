The former Heiligen-Geist-Hospital has an elegant old entryway and a few resonances of Germany's first hospital (dating back to 1227). Through an early-Gothic hall church, you'll find a warren of small living cubicles dating from 1820, which gave refuge to aged seafarers. Part of the complex is used for December's Christmas market. At the time of writing, the site was undergoing major restoration, although you could still wander into the entrance hall for free.