The Dom was founded in 1173 by Heinrich der Löwe when he took over Lübeck. Locals like to joke that if you approach the Dom from the northeast, you have to go through Hölle (hell) and Fegefeuer (purgatory) – the actual names of streets – to see Paradies (paradise), the lavish vestibule to the Dom. Although spartan, the interior has good displays showing reconstruction after the 1942 bombing raid.