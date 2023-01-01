Museumsquartier St Annen

This museum quarter includes an old synagogue, church and medieval buildings along its uneven streets. The namesake St Annen Museum details the diverse history of the neighbourhood as it traces 700 years of art and culture. The adjoining St Annen Kunstalle has ecclesiastical art (including Hans Memling’s 1491 Passion Altar) and contemporary art, including Andy Warhol's print of Lübeck’s Holstentor. There's a chic little cafe in the courtyard.

Renovations of the many historic buildings in and around St-Annen-Strasse are ongoing.