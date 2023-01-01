Leipzig's Museum für Angewandte Kunst is the second-oldest applied arts museum in Germany and has one of the finest collections of art-nouveau and art-deco furniture, porcelain, glass and ceramics in the country.
It's in the Grassi museum complex.
Leipzig
Leipzig's Museum für Angewandte Kunst is the second-oldest applied arts museum in Germany and has one of the finest collections of art-nouveau and art-deco furniture, porcelain, glass and ceramics in the country.
It's in the Grassi museum complex.