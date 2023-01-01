Magdeburg’s main historical landmark traces its roots to 937 when Otto I founded a Benedictine monastery and built it into a fully fledged cathedral within two decades. The burial place of the king and his English wife Editha, it's packed with artistic highlights ranging from the delicate 13th-century Magdeburg Virgins sculptures to a haunting anti-war memorial by Ernst Barlach. The original building was destroyed by a fire, then rebuilt as a Gothic three-aisled basilica with transept, choir and pointed windows.