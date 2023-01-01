The Elbauenpark was carved out of the landscape for a 1999 garden exhibition, and has rose, sculpture and other gardens along with a butterfly house. Its most unusual attraction, though, is the conical, 60m-high Jahrtausendturm (Millennial Tower), which bills itself as the world’s tallest wooden tower. Inside is a display on history from ancient times to the present, including a Foucault pendulum. Take tram 5 to Herrenkrug or tram 6 to Messegelände.

Admission prices include include entrance to the Jahrtausendturm and the butterfly house.