You’ll rub your eyes in disbelief when you first see it: a massive, water-filled bridge straddling the Elbe River. The Wasserstrassenkreuz is Europe’s longest canal bridge and a miracle of modern engineering. The 918m-long ‘bathtub’ links two major shipping canals and has made life a lot easier for barge captains navigating between Berlin and western Germany.

It's about 15km northeast of central Magdeburg. Take the Magdeburg-Rothensee exit off the A2 or rent a bicycle and pedal along the scenic Elberadweg.