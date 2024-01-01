This restored and enlarged museum boasts the original Magdeburger Reiter statue from 1240. A gilded copy is on Alter Markt.
Kulturhistorisches Mueum
Central Germany
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.48 MILES
The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…
7.89 MILES
You’ll rub your eyes in disbelief when you first see it: a massive, water-filled bridge straddling the Elbe River. The Wasserstrassenkreuz is Europe’s…
0.2 MILES
Magdeburg’s main historical landmark traces its roots to 937 when Otto I founded a Benedictine monastery and built it into a fully fledged cathedral…
Kunstmuseum Kloster Unser Lieben Frauen
0.33 MILES
Magdeburg’s oldest building, a decommissioned medieval monastery, is now a museum presenting regional sculptures and contemporary art from Saxony-Anhalt…
1.91 MILES
The Elbauenpark was carved out of the landscape for a 1999 garden exhibition, and has rose, sculpture and other gardens along with a butterfly house. Its…
0.2 MILES
This piglet-pink building with trees growing from its facade and meadows sprouting on its rooftops was the final design of Viennese artist Friedensreich…
0.58 MILES
After the original bronze door of the Rathaus (town hall) on Alter Markt was destroyed by WWII bombing, local artist Heinrich Apel designed the current…
