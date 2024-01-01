Kulturhistorisches Mueum

Central Germany

LoginSave

This restored and enlarged museum boasts the original Magdeburger Reiter statue from 1240. A gilded copy is on Alter Markt.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    29.48 MILES

    The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…

  • Wasserstrassenkreuz

    Wasserstrassenkreuz

    7.89 MILES

    You’ll rub your eyes in disbelief when you first see it: a massive, water-filled bridge straddling the Elbe River. The Wasserstrassenkreuz is Europe’s…

  • Dom

    Dom

    0.2 MILES

    Magdeburg’s main historical landmark traces its roots to 937 when Otto I founded a Benedictine monastery and built it into a fully fledged cathedral…

  • Kunstmuseum Kloster Unser Lieben Frauen

    Kunstmuseum Kloster Unser Lieben Frauen

    0.33 MILES

    Magdeburg’s oldest building, a decommissioned medieval monastery, is now a museum presenting regional sculptures and contemporary art from Saxony-Anhalt…

  • Elbauenpark

    Elbauenpark

    1.91 MILES

    The Elbauenpark was carved out of the landscape for a 1999 garden exhibition, and has rose, sculpture and other gardens along with a butterfly house. Its…

  • Grüne Zitadelle

    Grüne Zitadelle

    0.2 MILES

    This piglet-pink building with trees growing from its facade and meadows sprouting on its rooftops was the final design of Viennese artist Friedensreich…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    0.58 MILES

    After the original bronze door of the Rathaus (town hall) on Alter Markt was destroyed by WWII bombing, local artist Heinrich Apel designed the current…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Germany attractions

1. Dom

0.2 MILES

Magdeburg’s main historical landmark traces its roots to 937 when Otto I founded a Benedictine monastery and built it into a fully fledged cathedral…

2. Grüne Zitadelle

0.2 MILES

This piglet-pink building with trees growing from its facade and meadows sprouting on its rooftops was the final design of Viennese artist Friedensreich…

4. Rathaus

0.58 MILES

After the original bronze door of the Rathaus (town hall) on Alter Markt was destroyed by WWII bombing, local artist Heinrich Apel designed the current…

5. Elbauenpark

1.91 MILES

The Elbauenpark was carved out of the landscape for a 1999 garden exhibition, and has rose, sculpture and other gardens along with a butterfly house. Its…

6. Wasserstrassenkreuz

7.89 MILES

You’ll rub your eyes in disbelief when you first see it: a massive, water-filled bridge straddling the Elbe River. The Wasserstrassenkreuz is Europe’s…

7. John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

29.48 MILES

The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…