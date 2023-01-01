Stadtmuseum Simeonstift

Adjoining the Porta Nigra, in the 11th-century priests' residence Simeon's College (retaining an original 1060-laid oak beam floor in the double-storey cloister), Trier's city museum brings alive two millennia of local history through paintings, sculptures, porcelain, textiles and more. Highlights include the Trier Kino (Trier Cinema), where you can see almost 80 short films of Trier, some made as far back as 1904. Admission includes an audioguide, with a special one available for kids.