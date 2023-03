Anchored by a 1595 fountain dedicated to St Peter and the Four Virtues, Trier’s central market square is surrounded by medieval and Renaissance architectural treasures such as the Rotes Haus, and the Steipe, which now houses the Spielzeugmuseum, as well as the Gothic St-Gangolf-Kirche.

Small market stalls (flowers, sausages etc) set up most days, except Sunday.