With its white-sand beaches, canopies of chestnut, oak, elm and poplar trees, charming architecture and even its own national park, Rügen offers myriad ways to enjoy nature.

Read More

Frequented in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by luminaries including Bismarck, Thomas Mann and Albert Einstein, its chalk coastline was also immortalised by Romantic artist Caspar David Friedrich in 1818.

Although summer draws thousands to its shores, Rügen’s lush 1000-sq-km surface area fringed by 574km of coastline means there are plenty of quiet corners to escape the crowds. You can appreciate Rügen on a day trip from Stralsund.

Read Less