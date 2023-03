The beach just north of Binz still bears testament to Nazi plans to create the world's largest resort: six hideous six-storey buildings, each 500m long, lining the sand. Begun in 1936, Prora was intended as a Kraft-durch-Freude (strength through joy) escape for 20,000 workers. The outbreak of WWII stopped its completion; no one has known what to do with it since. Much of it is a moody partial-ruin, with the echos of jackboots not far off.