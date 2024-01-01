Mönchgüter Museen

Rügen Island

Göhren has a collection of four historic sites, which together make up the Monchgüter Museen, including the historical Heimatsmuseum, the Museumshof farm, and the unusual chimney-less Rookhus and the museum ship Luise.

    Nikolaikirche

    26.41 MILES

    This masterpiece of medieval architecture dates to 1270 and is modelled on Lübeck's Marienkirche. Its interior is awash with colour and is filled with art…

  • Marienkirche

    Marienkirche

    26.58 MILES

    You'll need divine inspiration to guess the number of bricks used to build the massive 14th-century Marienkirche, a superb example of north German red…

  • Ozeaneum

    Ozeaneum

    26.14 MILES

    In an arctic-white wave-like building that leaps out from the surrounding red-brick warehouses, the state-of-the-art Ozeaneum takes you into an underwater…

  • Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst

    Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst

    9.7 MILES

    Northwest of Binz, in a lovely Rügen forest, the extraordinary spiral Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst rises 30m above the forest floor – the spiral ramp goes…

  • Dokumentationszentrum Prora

    Dokumentationszentrum Prora

    9.42 MILES

    Macht Urlaub (Power Vacation) is a well-done exhibition on the Nazis and the role the workers' resort Prora played in their 'strength through joy' schemes…

  • Markt

    Markt

    22.48 MILES

    The richly ornamented buildings ringing the Markt hint at Greifswald’s stature in the Middle Ages. The Rathaus, at the western end, started life as some…

  • Alter Markt

    Alter Markt

    26.42 MILES

    Stralsund's main square is a hub of its architectural treasures.

  • Jagdschloss Granitz

    Jagdschloss Granitz

    5.35 MILES

    A grandiose hunting palace built in 1723 on top of the 107m-high Tempelberg, Jagdschloss Granitz was significantly enlarged and altered by Wilhelm Malte I…

Nearby Rügen Island attractions

1. Seebrüucke

3.35 MILES

Sellin's Seebrüucke (pier) is an ornate, turreted pavilion sitting out over the water at the end of a long wooden causeway. The original pier was built in…

2. Jagdschloss Granitz

5.35 MILES

A grandiose hunting palace built in 1723 on top of the 107m-high Tempelberg, Jagdschloss Granitz was significantly enlarged and altered by Wilhelm Malte I…

3. Strandpromenade

6.69 MILES

A highlight of Binz is simply strolling its 4km-long north–south beach promenade, lined with elegant villas. At the southern end of the built-up area, you…

4. Dokumentationszentrum Prora

9.42 MILES

Macht Urlaub (Power Vacation) is a well-done exhibition on the Nazis and the role the workers' resort Prora played in their 'strength through joy' schemes…

5. Prora

9.59 MILES

The beach just north of Binz still bears testament to Nazi plans to create the world's largest resort: six hideous six-storey buildings, each 500m long,…

6. Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst

9.7 MILES

Northwest of Binz, in a lovely Rügen forest, the extraordinary spiral Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst rises 30m above the forest floor – the spiral ramp goes…

7. Historisch-Technisches Museum

14.21 MILES

Peenemünde is immodestly billed as ‘the birthplace of space travel’ here. Displays – some in surviving buildings – do a good job of showing how the…

8. Nationalpark-Zentrum Königsstuhl

16.3 MILES

Admission to Jasmund National Park is through the Nationalpark-Zentrum Königsstuhl, which has multimedia displays on environmental themes, a ‘climbing…