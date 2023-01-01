A grandiose hunting palace built in 1723 on top of the 107m-high Tempelberg, Jagdschloss Granitz was significantly enlarged and altered by Wilhelm Malte I in 1837. The results will remind you of salt and pepper shakers or a phallic fantasy, depending on your outlook. Malte’s flights of fancy also gave Rügen the grandiose Putbus. The RBB steam train stops at Jagdschloss and Garftitz, which serve the palace. Get off at one, enjoy some lovely hiking, and reboard at the other.

The Jagdschlossexpress (adult/child €8/4) is a fake ‘train’ that trundles from Binz to the palace. If driving, the parking areas (per hour €2) are a 2km walk to the palace.