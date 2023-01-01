Dokumentationszentrum Prora

Macht Urlaub (Power Vacation) is a well-done exhibition on the Nazis and the role the workers' resort Prora played in their 'strength through joy' schemes. You can easily spend an hour or more fully engrossed in the exhibits. There are free German-language guided tours at 11.15am and 2pm from April to October, while the video that runs throughout the day all year has English subtitles. Use the Prora Nord stop on local trains or bus line 20 or 23.