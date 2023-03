This small exhibit commemorates the victims of a brutal Nazi crackdown against about 500 local communists between 21 and 26 June 1933. Suspects were incarcerated and tortured at the municipal prison. At least 23 of them were killed during what went down in history as Köpenicker Blutwoche (Bloody Köpenick Week).

The victims were raised to martyr status in the GDR-era and given a monument on Platz des 23 April, about 750m south.