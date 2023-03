A third of this tiny island is occupied by Frauenwörth Abbey, founded in the late 8th century, making it one of the oldest abbeys in Bavaria. The 10th-century church, whose free-standing campanile sports a distinctive onion-dome top (11th century), is worth a visit. Opposite the church is the AD 860 Carolingian Torhalle. It houses medieval objets d’art, sculpture and changing exhibitions of regional paintings from the 18th to the 20th centuries.