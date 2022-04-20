In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
Bremen City
Bremen, one of Germany’s three city-states (along with Berlin and Hamburg), is known for being among the country’s most outward-looking and hospitable places, with a vibe that strikes a good balance between style, earthiness and good living. Nature is never far away here, but Bremen is better known for its fairy-tale character, unique Expressionist quarter and one of Germany’s most exciting football teams. It's also one of Europe's leaders in science and technology, home to the Airbus Defence and Space headquarters and a major Mercedes Benz plant.
More populous than Hanover, Bremen scrapes in as Germany’s 11th largest city, but feels quite the contrary, offering a relaxed, unhurried lifestyle. Closer inspection reveals some vibrant districts with fine restaurants and fun bars, a lively entertainment calendar, a selection of excellent museums and a beautiful Altstadt (old town).
Explore Bremen City
- DDenkort Bunker Valentin
In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
- KKunsthalle
For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…
- BBöttcherstrasse
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
- UUniversum Science Centre
Bremen has a strong aerospace industry, and space buffs will enjoy the eye-catching, oyster-shaped Universum Science Centre, where you can make virtual…
- DDom St Petri
Bremen’s Protestant main church has origins in the 8th century, though its ribbed vaulting, chapels and two high towers date from the 13th century. Aside…
- GGerhard Marcks Haus
Among Germany’s greatest sculptors, Gerhard Marcks (1889–1981) is the man responsible for Bremen’s famous Stadtmusikanten sculpture on Markt. Born in…
- PPaula Modersohn-Becker Haus Museum
Showcasing the art of the eponymous artist Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876–1907), an early expressionist and member of the Worpswede artists colony, this is…
- BBotanika
If you’re a plant lover, don’t miss a trip to Botanika and its replicated Asiatic landscapes ranging from the Himalayas to New Guinea. Admission to the…
- SSchnoor
This maze of narrow, winding alleys was once the fishermen's quarter and later a red-light district. Now its doll's-house-sized cottages contain boutiques…
