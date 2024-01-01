Metzgerturm

Ulm

LoginSave

Part of Ulm's original medieval fortifications, the 36m-high, colourful tile-roofed Metzgerturm does a Tower of Pisa by leaning 2.05m off-centre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ulmer Münster

    Ulmer Münster

    0.18 MILES

    'Ooh, it’s so big'… First-time visitors gush as they strain their neck muscles gazing up to the Münster. It is. And rather beautiful. Celebrated for its…

  • Ulm, BW / Germany - 14 July 2020: view of the town square in historic Ulm with people enjoying a day out 1256720641 architectural detail, baden-wuerttemberg, bar, buildings, city center, contrast, downtown, eat, european, german, have a drink relax, historic, homes, landmark, lifestyle, many, meet friends, narrow street, people bicycle, rathaus, rathausplatz, shops, sightseeing, socialize

    Marktplatz

    0.04 MILES

    Lording it over the Marktplatz, the 14th-century Rathaus sports a step-gabled, lavishly frescoed Renaissance facade. Out front is the Fischkastenbrunnen,…

  • fortified stone wall and rampart in 19th century fortress of Ulm, Germany; Shutterstock ID 1112413670; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1112413670

    Stadtmauer

    0.07 MILES

    South of the Fischerviertel, along the Danube’s north bank, runs the red-brick Stadtmauer (city wall), the height of which was reduced in the 19th century…

  • Old houses in the famous Ulm fishing district, Fischerviertel, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, HDR imaging

    Fischerviertel

    0.17 MILES

    The charming Fischerviertel, Ulm’s old fishers’ and tanners’ quarter, is slightly southwest of the centre. Beautifully restored half-timbered houses…

  • Museum Ulm

    Museum Ulm

    0.06 MILES

    This museum is a fascinating romp through ancient and modern art, history and archaeology. Standouts include the 20th-century Kurt Fried Collection,…

  • Einstein Fountain & Monument

    Einstein Fountain & Monument

    0.47 MILES

    A nod to Ulm’s most famous son, this fiendishly funny bronze fountain by Jürgen Goertz shows a wild-haired, tongue-poking-out Albert Einstein, who was…

  • Zeughaus

    Zeughaus

    0.48 MILES

    With origins dating back to the early 14th century, the Zeughaus is one of Ulm's most impressive historical buildings. It underwent significant expansion…

  • Stadthaus

    Stadthaus

    0.19 MILES

    Designed by Richard Meier, the contemporary aesthetic of the concrete-and-glass Stadthaus is a dramatic contrast to the Münster. The American architect…

View more attractions

Nearby Ulm attractions

1. Fischkastenbrunnen

0.04 MILES

In the Marktplatz is the Fischkastenbrunnen, a fountain where fishmongers kept their river fish alive on market days.

2. Marktplatz

0.04 MILES

Lording it over the Marktplatz, the 14th-century Rathaus sports a step-gabled, lavishly frescoed Renaissance facade. Out front is the Fischkastenbrunnen,…

3. Rathaus

0.05 MILES

The 14th-century Rathaus has an ornately painted Renaissance facade and a gilded astrological clock (1520); bells count off every quarter-hour. Inside you…

4. Stadtbibliothek

0.06 MILES

This 36m-high glass pyramid is the city’s main library. Designed by Gottfried Böhm, it's most impressive illuminated after dark.

5. Museum Ulm

0.06 MILES

This museum is a fascinating romp through ancient and modern art, history and archaeology. Standouts include the 20th-century Kurt Fried Collection,…

6. Stadtmauer

0.07 MILES

South of the Fischerviertel, along the Danube’s north bank, runs the red-brick Stadtmauer (city wall), the height of which was reduced in the 19th century…

7. Kunsthalle Weishaupt

0.1 MILES

The glass-fronted Kunsthalle Weishaupt contains the private collection of Siegfried Weishaupt, which is presented in rotating exhibitions. The accent is…

8. Synagogue

0.14 MILES

Fitting neatly into Ulm's ensemble of eye-catching contemporary architecture, this free-standing synagogue was built for the Jewish community and…