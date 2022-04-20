Matt Munro

Yonne

The Yonne département, roughly midway between Dijon and Paris, has long been Burgundy's northern gateway. The verdant countryside harbours the magical hilltop village of Vézelay (a Unesco World Heritage site), the white-wine powerhouse Chablis, and the picturesque medieval town of Noyers-sur-Serein, along with off-the-beaten-track treasures in places like Tonnerre and La Puisaye. Canal boats cruise from the ancient river port of Auxerre and other towns throughout the region.

Explore Yonne

  • B

    Basilique Ste-Madeleine

    Founded in the AD 880s on a former Roman and Carolingian site, Vézelay's stunning hilltop basilica was rebuilt between the 11th and 13th centuries. On the…

  • A

    Abbaye de Pontigny

    Founded in 1114, Abbaye de Pontigny rises from the lush mustard fields 15km north of Chablis. The spectacular abbatiale (abbey church) is one of the last…

  • A

    Abbaye St-Germain

    This ancient abbey with its dramatic flying buttresses began as a basilica above the tomb of St Germain, the 5th-century bishop who made Auxerre an…

  • F

    Fosse Dionne

    Some 200L of water per second gushes from Fosse Dionne, a natural spring near the centre of Tonnerre that was sacred to the Celts and whose vivid blue…

  • T

    Tour de l'Horloge

    In the heart of Auxerre's partly medieval commercial precinct, the golden, spire-topped Tour de l'Horloge was built in 1483 as part of the city's…

  • C

    Chantier Médiéval de Guédelon

    At this unique medieval building site, a team of skilled artisans, aided by archaeologists, has been diligently working since 1997 to build a fortified…

  • C

    Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    The Italian Renaissance makes a cameo appearance at this imposing château, built in the 1540s by celebrated Italian architect Serlio. The richly painted…

  • L

    Le Château de Bazoches

    Le Château de Bazoches sits magnificently on a hillside with views to Vézelay, 12km to the north. Built in the 13th century and visited by royalty…

  • C

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    This vast Gothic cathedral and its stately 68m-high bell tower dominate Auxerre's skyline. The choir, ambulatory and some of the vivid stained-glass…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Yonne.

