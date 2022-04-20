The Yonne département, roughly midway between Dijon and Paris, has long been Burgundy's northern gateway. The verdant countryside harbours the magical hilltop village of Vézelay (a Unesco World Heritage site), the white-wine powerhouse Chablis, and the picturesque medieval town of Noyers-sur-Serein, along with off-the-beaten-track treasures in places like Tonnerre and La Puisaye. Canal boats cruise from the ancient river port of Auxerre and other towns throughout the region.