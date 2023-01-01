Le Village Troglodytique de la Madeleine

Many of the Vézère’s caves were used for storage, defence or protection as recently as the Middle Ages. This cave village 8km northeast of Les Eyzies was carved from the cliff face above the Vézère River, and its lower level was occupied by prehistoric people 10,000 to 14,000 years ago, but its upper level was used as a fortified village by medieval settlers.

Though it’s largely ruined, you can still visit the Ste-Madeleine chapel. Most of the archaeological artefacts are at the Musée National de Préhistoire in Les Eyzies.