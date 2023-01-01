Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

Part of the park that contains the Tour de Vésone, this sleek museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel encompasses a 1st-century Roman domus (townhouse) uncovered in 1959. Light floods in through the glass-and-steel structure, and walkways circumnavigate the enormous excavated complex; it’s still possible to make out the central fountain, supporting pillars and the underfloor hypocaust system, as well as original mosaic murals, jewellery, pottery and even a water pump.

A joint ticket with the Musée d’Art et d’Archéologie du Périgord costs €9/6 per adult/child.