St-Front Quarter

North of the cathedral is this fabulous tangle of cobblestone streets lined with medieval houses. The best examples are along rue du Plantier, rue de la Sagesse, rue de la Miséricorde and rue Aubergerie; many are marked with French/English placards.

Rue Limogeanne, a super shopping street, has graceful Renaissance buildings at nos 3, 5 and 12. Around the corner, the 15th-century Maison du Pâtissier is elaborately carved. Nearby Galerie Daumesnil is a series of linked courtyards within 15th- to 17th-century townhouses.

Puy St-Front used to be surrounded by medieval fortifications. Now, only the 15th-century Tour Mataguerre remains.