This narrow, very long cave 1.5km east of Font de Gaume was the first rediscovered in the valley, in 1901, and is renowned for its animal engravings. Look out for mammoths, horses and reindeer, and human figures, as well as a fantastic mountain lion that seems to leap from the rock face. Only 42 people are allowed in daily; go early to buy tickets at the Font de Gaume ticket office for 45-minute, seven-person tours.