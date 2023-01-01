Abri de Cap Blanc

While most of the Vézère’s caves contain engravings and paintings, this overhanging cliff-face contains a handful of unusual large carvings in relief, shaped using simple flint tools some 14,000 years ago. The frieze of horses and bison is a fascinating complement to the caves, albeit on a smaller scale. It’s 7.5km east of Les Eyzies. Tickets available on-site or at Font de Gaume ticket office.

From here it's a 15-minute walk through the forest to the nearby ruins of the Château de Commarque (www.commarque.com); staff can point you in the right direction.