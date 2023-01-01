La Roque St-Christophe

On a sheer cliff face 80m above the Vézère, this 900m-long series of terraces and caves has been a practically unassailable natural fortress for almost 50 millennia – initially used by Mousterian (Neanderthal) people 50,000 years ago, followed by successive generations until the 16th century. Sweeping views are stunning, though the caverns themselves are largely empty and some of the plastic reconstructions are decidedly lame. Located 10km northeast of Les Eyzies.