In an effort to bring the prehistoric age to life, Le Thot, 8km southwest of Montignac, places reproduced Lascaux cave scenes alongside displays about Cro-Magnon life and art, as well as real-life descendants of the animals the art depicts (wolves, reindeer, stags, ibex and European bison), which roam the grounds. Note that Le Thot is geared principally towards French-speaking families.