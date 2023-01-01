Jardins de Marqueyssac

Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead through painstakingly clipped box hedges and decorative topiary to the gardens’ breathtaking belvédère (viewpoint), with sightlines to area castles, the Dordogne and La Roque Gageac. Thursday nights in July and August, the entire place is alight with candles (adult/child €15/7.50). Find the entrance 3km west of La Roque Gageac.

There's also a 45-minute via ferrata (www.viaferrata-marqueyssac.com) along the cliff face – included in the garden admission.