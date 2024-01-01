Grottes Naturelles

The Dordogne

Honeycombing the stone underneath the village is a series of large caves decorated with ornate stalactites and stalagmites. Get tickets, which include admission to the small L'Oustal du Périgord, a folk museum, at the tourist office near the entrance to the caves.

  • Reconstruction of cave paintings of animals inside Lascaux II.

    Grotte de Lascaux

    17.76 MILES

    France’s most famous prehistoric cave paintings are at the Grotte de Lascaux, 2km southeast of Montignac. Naturally sealed and protected for millennia, it…

  • Grotte de Font de Gaume

    Grotte de Font de Gaume

    13.05 MILES

    This extraordinary cave contains the only original polychrome (as opposed to single-colour) paintings still open to the public. About 14,000 years ago,…

  • castle of castelnaud la chapelle dordogne perigord France; Shutterstock ID 131409035; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Château de Castelnaud

    3.34 MILES

    The massive ramparts and metre-thick crenellated walls of this quintessential medieval fortress (occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War)…

  • Sanctuaires

    Sanctuaires

    19.84 MILES

    The Sanctuaires are seven beautiful 12th- to 14th-century chapels built into the rock-face and surrounding a central courtyard. You can see worn stones…

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    17.94 MILES

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Jardins de Marqueyssac

    Jardins de Marqueyssac

    2.9 MILES

    Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead…

  • Gouffre de Padirac

    Gouffre de Padirac

    26.59 MILES

    Discovered in 1889, the spectacular Gouffre de Padirac features some of France’s spangliest underground caverns. The cave’s navigable river, 103m below…

  • Weekly Markets

    Weekly Markets

    5.99 MILES

    For an introductory French market experience, visit Sarlat’s heavily touristed Saturday market, which takes over the streets around Cathédrale St-Sacerdos…

1. L'Oustal du Périgord

0.02 MILES

Across the square from the tourist office, artefacts here include clothing, toys and tools, mainly from the 19th century. Admission is included with the…

2. Prison des Templiers

0.14 MILES

Many Knights Templar were imprisoned in Domme in 1307 while they awaited trial. Loads of Templar graffiti in their code system still marks their prison…

3. Troglodyte Fort

2.23 MILES

A warren of meandering lanes leads up to La Roque’s dramatic fort, where a series of defensive positions constructed by medieval engineers were carved out…

