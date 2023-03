The Dordogne is famous for its foie gras. You’ll see duck and goose farms dotted throughout the countryside, many of which offer guided tours and dégustation (tasting). L’Elevage du Bouyssou is a family-run farm to the north of Carsac-Aillac. Owners Denis and Nathalie Mazet run tours and demonstrate la gavage – the controversial force-feeding process that helps fatten up the goose livers. You can also buy homemade foie gras in the shop.