Château de Fénelon

The Dordogne

This one-time fortress buffeted by the Hundred Years War was originally constructed in the 12th and 13th centuries. Later additions occurred during the Gothic period (15th century). It was the birthplace of François de Salignac (1651–1715), more commonly known as Archbishop François Fénelon – a theologian and writer.

  • Reconstruction of cave paintings of animals inside Lascaux II.

    Grotte de Lascaux

    17.36 MILES

    France’s most famous prehistoric cave paintings are at the Grotte de Lascaux, 2km southeast of Montignac. Naturally sealed and protected for millennia, it…

  • Grotte de Font de Gaume

    Grotte de Font de Gaume

    17.2 MILES

    This extraordinary cave contains the only original polychrome (as opposed to single-colour) paintings still open to the public. About 14,000 years ago,…

  • castle of castelnaud la chapelle dordogne perigord France; Shutterstock ID 131409035; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Château de Castelnaud

    10.09 MILES

    The massive ramparts and metre-thick crenellated walls of this quintessential medieval fortress (occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War)…

  • Abbey of Saint-Pierre in Beaulieu-sur-Dordogne.

    Abbatiale St-Pierre

    25.75 MILES

    Beaulieu’s most celebrated feature is this 12th-century Romanesque abbey church, with a wonderful tympanum (c 1130) depicting incredible scenes from the…

  • Sanctuaires

    Sanctuaires

    13.45 MILES

    The Sanctuaires are seven beautiful 12th- to 14th-century chapels built into the rock-face and surrounding a central courtyard. You can see worn stones…

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    21.1 MILES

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Jardins de Marqueyssac

    Jardins de Marqueyssac

    9.3 MILES

    Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead…

  • Gouffre de Padirac

    Gouffre de Padirac

    19.63 MILES

    Discovered in 1889, the spectacular Gouffre de Padirac features some of France’s spangliest underground caverns. The cave’s navigable river, 103m below…

1. L’Elevage du Bouyssou

3.37 MILES

The Dordogne is famous for its foie gras. You’ll see duck and goose farms dotted throughout the countryside, many of which offer guided tours and…

2. Moulin de la Tour

6.06 MILES

The humble noix (walnut) has been a prized product of the Dordogne for centuries, and is still used in many local recipes – cakes, puddings, pancakes and…

3. Les Jardins du Manoir d’Eyrignac

6.97 MILES

While it's not quite the work of Edward Scissorhands, these topiary gardens are nonetheless a labour of love, with everything clipped by hand. A…

4. Prison des Templiers

7.16 MILES

Many Knights Templar were imprisoned in Domme in 1307 while they awaited trial. Loads of Templar graffiti in their code system still marks their prison…

5. Grottes Naturelles

7.23 MILES

Honeycombing the stone underneath the village is a series of large caves decorated with ornate stalactites and stalagmites. Get tickets, which include…

6. L'Oustal du Périgord

7.25 MILES

Across the square from the tourist office, artefacts here include clothing, toys and tools, mainly from the 19th century. Admission is included with the…

7. Cour des Chanoines

7.27 MILES

This attractive medieval courtyard can be reached via an alleyway off rue Tourny or from the Jardin des Enfeus. The passage from Cour des Chanoines leads…

8. Jardin des Enfeus

7.27 MILES

Behind the cathedral, the Jardin des Enfeus was Sarlat’s first cemetery. The rocket-shaped Lanterne des Morts may have been built to honour a visit by St…