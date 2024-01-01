Château de Fénelon

This one-time fortress buffeted by the Hundred Years War was originally constructed in the 12th and 13th centuries. Later additions occurred during the Gothic period (15th century). It was the birthplace of François de Salignac (1651–1715), more commonly known as Archbishop François Fénelon – a theologian and writer.
