While it's not quite the work of Edward Scissorhands, these topiary gardens are nonetheless a labour of love, with everything clipped by hand. A combination of Italian and English influences, the grounds were first laid out in the 18th century, gradually incorporating different stylistic elements, including a Chinese pavilion and torii gate. The gardens are built around a 17th-century manor (no admittance) 13.5km northeast of Sarlat.