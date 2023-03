The humble noix (walnut) has been a prized product of the Dordogne for centuries, and is still used in many local recipes – cakes, puddings, pancakes and breads, as well as liqueurs and huile de noix (walnut oil). At the Moulin de la Tour, the region’s last working watermill, you can watch walnut oil being made and stock up with nutty souvenirs. Don't miss the cerneaux de noix au chocolat (chocolate-covered walnuts) and gâteau de noix (walnut cake).