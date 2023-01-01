Château des Milandes

This 15th-century château, 3km southwest of Beynac, is famous for its fabulous former owner: glamorous dancer, singer and music-hall star Josephine Baker (1906–75), who took Paris by storm in the 1920s with her risqué performances. Baker purchased the castle in 1936 and lived here until 1958. It houses a super museum documenting her life with original photos and memorabilia including a fantastic costume collection, and her songs play throughout.

Baker was awarded the Croix de Guerre and the Legion of Honour for her work with the French Resistance during WWII, and was later active in the US civil-rights movement. She is also remembered for her ‘Rainbow Tribe’ – 12 children from around the world adopted as ‘an experiment in brotherhood’.

From April to November free 30-minute daily birds of prey displays feature the château’s owls, falcons and eagle.