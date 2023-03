Has a superior 14th- to 20th-century collection (mainly paintings) that ranges from French masters Ingres, Fragonard and Watteau to the Florentine Lorenzo Lippi to Flemish and Dutch Golden Age painters such as Jacob Jordaens. Also has a section on the history of Angers and hosts two special expositions a year. The exuberant sculpture in the courtyard, L'Arbre aux Serpents (Serpent Tree) by Niki de Saint Phalle, was restored in 2017.