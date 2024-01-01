Maison d'Adam

Angers

Right behind Cathédrale St-Maurice stands the Maison d’Adam, one of the city’s best-preserved medieval houses (c 1500), which is decorated with a riot of carved, bawdy wooden sculptures. The Tree of Life, on the corner, was once flanked by Adam and Eve (another loved-up couple can be seen nearby).

