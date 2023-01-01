Château de Serrant

Owned and lived in by the same Irish family and its descendants since 1749, this elegant Renaissance-style castle, built on medieval foundations, is notable for its 12,000-tome library, huge kitchens, domestics' dining room and Chambre Empire, an extravagant domed bedroom designed for Napoléon (he stuck around for just two hours). Situated 20km west-southwest of Angers.

To see the most interesting sections you have to take a 1¼-hour tour (in French with reference text available in six languages), but you can visit the ground floor, two Louis XV–style rooms on the 1st floor, the chapel and the English-style gardens on your own (adult/child €8/free).