Cathédrale St-Maurice

Angers' austere, mainly 12th- to 13th-century cathedral has a striking Norman porch and nave (mid-1100s); the latter's three convex vaults, forming a perfect square, are outstanding examples of mid-12th-century Angevin (Plantagenet) vaulting. Much of the stained glass dates from the early 13th to the mid-15th centuries. In the 18th century a humongous organ was erected inside the western façade, facing a supremely baroque baldachin (1758) over the high altar.

Outside the main portal, rare polychrome statues, some from the 1100s, are protected from the elements by a wooden enclosure.