Musée des Blindés

Housed in a one-time cigarette factory, this non-profit museum displays more than 200 blindés (tanks) and other military vehicles – some in working order – from 17 countries. For anyone interested in military history, the collection offers an exceptional opportunity to see tanks from all sides in WWI, WWII and the Cold War, including French models rarely seen overseas, the world's largest collection of WWII-era German vehicles and Soviet Bloc tanks. Near the exit, children can climb inside three troop-transport vehicles.