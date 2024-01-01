Langlois-Chateau

Anjou

Founded in 1885, this winery specialises in Crémant de Loire (sparkling wine made using the Champagne-style méthode traditionelle) as well as non-bubbly reds, whites, rosés and dessert wines. Offers two-hour tours in English (reserve ahead) and, whenever the shop is open, tastings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Villandry Castle with its manicured garden.

    Château de Villandry

    29.49 MILES

    Villandry's six glorious landscaped gardens à la française are some of France's finest, with more than 6 hectares of kitchen gardens, cascading flowers,…

  • May 11, 2013: Exterior of the chateau at Azay le Rideau in the Loire. 1122888986 architecture, azay, azay-le-rideau, building, castle, chateau, chateaux, culture, day, europe, exterior, facade, famous, france, french, heritage, historical, history, lake, landmark, landscape, le, loire, medieval, old, outdoor, palace, reflection, renaissance, rideau, sky, summer, sunny, time, tourism, tower, traditional, travel, unesco, valley, water

    Château d’Azay-le-Rideau

    26.84 MILES

    Romantic, moat-ringed Azay-le-Rideau is celebrated for its elegant turrets, perfectly proportioned windows, delicate stonework and steep slate roofs…

  • Panoramic view of the castle, garden and town Langeais, Loire Valley, France.

    Château de Langeais

    24.3 MILES

    The most medieval of the Loire châteaux, Langeais – built in the 1460s – looks much as it did at the tail end of the Middle Ages, with crenellated…

  • Chinon and Royal Fortress of Chinon.

    Forteresse Royale de Chinon

    17.61 MILES

    Surrounded by massive walls, this hilltop castle – offering fabulous views across town, river and countryside – is split into three sections separated by…

  • Abbaye Royale de Fontevraud

    Abbaye Royale de Fontevraud

    9.54 MILES

    The highlight of this 12th-century abbey complex is the vast but movingly simple church, notable for its soaring pillars, Romanesque domes and polychrome…

  • École Nationale d’Équitation

    École Nationale d’Équitation

    1.4 MILES

    One of the world's premier equestrian academies, the prestigious French National Riding School is home to the Cadre Noir, an elite group of riding…

  • Chateau Angers.

    Château d’Angers

    25.42 MILES

    Looming above the river, this forbidding medieval castle – seat of power of the once-mighty counts of Anjou – is ringed by moats, 2.5m-thick walls and 17…

  • The Castle of Brissac.

    Château de Brissac

    17.18 MILES

    Owned by the Brissac family for 18 generations (since 1502), this seven-storey castle, the tallest in France, has 204 rooms, many of them sumptuously…

