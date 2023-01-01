Château de Brissac

Owned by the Brissac family for 18 generations (since 1502), this seven-storey castle, the tallest in France, has 204 rooms, many of them sumptuously furnished with antique furniture, Flemish tapestries and twinkling crystal chandeliers. The serene 70-hectare gardens, which can be explored on five themed paths, have 19th-century stables, and vineyards boasting four AOC vintages (three rosés and one red). Guided tours are in French; a written text is available in six languages. Non-guided visits may be possible in July and August.

From May to September, three of the château’s bedrooms turn into an opulent B&B (€390 to €450 per room) – ideal for a honeymoon or a very special family vacation! Situated 19km southeast of Angers.