The Angers-born sculptor Pierre-Jean David (1788–1856), aka David d’Angers, is renowned for his lifelike sculptures, which adorn public monuments such as the Panthéon in Paris and can be seen in the Louvre and Paris' Père Lachaise cemetery. Here in the 12th-century Toussaint Abbey, flooded with light thanks to a striking glass-and-girder ceiling, you can admire original plaster studio casts and drawings of most of his creations.