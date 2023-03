Soaring above the town’s rooftops, Saumur’s fairy-tale castle was largely built in the 13th century by Louis XI, and has served variously as a fortress for protection from the Normans, a Renaissance palace, a Protestant stronghold and an army barracks. Today it houses Saumur's municipal museum, whose exhibits include outstanding collections of faience (earthenware) and equestrian gear, housed in the adjacent abbey church.