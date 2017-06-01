Small-Group tour to Chateau de Villandry with lunch at a private chateau from the town of Tours

9.30 am: Meet your guide in front of the Tourist office in Tours and get on your minivan, off to the Loire Chateaux!You will start your visit at Chateau de Villandry, a Renaissance jewel ranking high in French heritage. During the tour, you will time-travel to life in France back in the 16th century. Your tour-leader will guide you through all the rooms of the chateau, with plenty of thrilling anecdotes. After that, enjoy the discovery of Villandry beautifull gardens. Your local expert will share all his knowledge of this garden à la française, and show you hidden corners from where you will get the best views of the château. The kitchen garden, the Maze, the water garden...you'll see them all!!Then, get back in the minibus for a short drive to the next stop : Chateau de l'Islette. This family-owned chateau is still inhabited today. Get ready for a very unusual visit, as your guide will take you to the most intimate rooms of the chateau, like the parent's bedroom, the kids’ corner, the family kitchen and even the bathroom! You may even get the chance to meet the owners who will share with their daily life in this house! A unique souvenir!After the visit, have a lovely lunch with your group, near the river in the park of the chateau. Enjoy a glass of local wine with tasty food from the region... An experience you will never forget!2.00 pm: Back to the Tourist Office in Tours.