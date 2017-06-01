Welcome to The Loire Valley
Picnic in the Vines Tour of Chinon, France
Located 10 minutes from Chinon in the beautiful Loire Valley, arrive at the Château du Petit Thouars, a family-run vineyard that has been in the du Petit Thouars family and passed from father-to-son in a direct line since 1634. You will be greeted at our wine office and then led for a walk through our Cabernet Franc and Chenin blanc AOC CHINON vineyard, through the clos and our vielles vignes/old vines, to our impressive cellar located in hollowed limestone caves that are centuries old, where our wines age in French oak casks. The tour then leads to our historic tasting room located in the former stables of the château, where you will be led through an informative and educational tasting of our range of wines. After the tasting, select a bottle of wine to take with your packed picnic lunch that you will enjoy in a unique setting: next to our ancient dovecote, overlooking the vines, with the château forming a majestic backdrop. This is a unique and unforgettable Loire Valley experience.
Loire Valley Chateaux Tour with Skip the Line Entry and Wine
Your meet your driver-guide at the meeting point. Transportation will be in a comfortable and full option 8-seats minivan.Arriving in the Loire Valley, you’ll start your day tour touring the chateau of Chenonceau (includes skip the line entrances). The unique architecture of the Chateau makes it one of the most exquisite Chateaux in the Loire Valley. Nicknamed “the ladies castle », Chenonceau is related to important French women such as Catherine de Medici. The magnificent Renaissance gardens around it make it even more spectacular.Then, enjoy a nice tour and wine tasting at a wine specialist’s in matured Loire Valley vintages. You are welcomed in this cellar cave established in 1874. Its owner and wine maker is specialized in mature Vouvray wines. You can discover a large range of vintages, from 1947 to our days. Made of chenin blanc the Vouvray is a mineral wine with a high acidity level which gives to the wine a great aging capacity.Lunch is at a friendly local restaurant built in a cave where a typical French meal will be served.After lunch, you will tour the Royal Castle of Amboise (includes skip the line entrances). This was the residence of Charles VIII and young François d’Angoulème, the future king Francois I. This wonderful castle is a perfect example of transition from Gothic to Renaissance, and the grave of Leonardo da Vinci shelters today in its chapel. Guided tour of the Chateau of the Clos Lucé (includes skip the line entrances) to meet the Genius in his Manor du Clos Lucé. Leonardo da Vinci spent there the last three years of his life. You will be in awe in front of the invention room, displaying models of the most spectacular machines Leonardo invented.Around 6pm, your guide will drive you back to Tours Tourist Office.
Small-Group tour to Chateau de Villandry with lunch at a private chateau from the town of Tours
9.30 am: Meet your guide in front of the Tourist office in Tours and get on your minivan, off to the Loire Chateaux!You will start your visit at Chateau de Villandry, a Renaissance jewel ranking high in French heritage. During the tour, you will time-travel to life in France back in the 16th century. Your tour-leader will guide you through all the rooms of the chateau, with plenty of thrilling anecdotes. After that, enjoy the discovery of Villandry beautifull gardens. Your local expert will share all his knowledge of this garden à la française, and show you hidden corners from where you will get the best views of the château. The kitchen garden, the Maze, the water garden...you'll see them all!!Then, get back in the minibus for a short drive to the next stop : Chateau de l'Islette. This family-owned chateau is still inhabited today. Get ready for a very unusual visit, as your guide will take you to the most intimate rooms of the chateau, like the parent's bedroom, the kids’ corner, the family kitchen and even the bathroom! You may even get the chance to meet the owners who will share with their daily life in this house! A unique souvenir!After the visit, have a lovely lunch with your group, near the river in the park of the chateau. Enjoy a glass of local wine with tasty food from the region... An experience you will never forget!2.00 pm: Back to the Tourist Office in Tours.
Small-Group Chinon Wine Tasting Tour to Chinon
2.00pm: Meet your guide at Tours Toursit Office, step into a minivan and then you're off to Vouvray. Discover this beautiful wine area full of passion-driven winegrowers. Meet a French winemaker in a charming family-run estate. See the vines and visit the traditional vat room and the cellars. During this visit, you will improve your knowledge regarding wine-making and of course wine-tasting. The terroir of this wine area allows the production of elegant sparkling wines and white wines.After this first visit, explore one of the famous underground caves that were dug at the 10th century in order to extract stones, and today used by a famous Loire Valley Wine house for producing and storing wines. All along the afternoon, your passionate guide will share with you all his knowledge to help you understand better the diversity of Loire wines and its specific terroir. You will learn the different steps of wine-tasting and train your nose to identify many wine aromas. To do so, you will aslo taste wines from the other Appellations of the region. Benefit from your guide's tips and tricks and taste like a pro. After this experience, the Loire wine-area will have no secrets left for you.Before saying goodbye, share an aperitif made of local products like cheese, rillettes and fresh bread - the perfect match to Loire wines with a stunning view. 7.00pm: Return to Tours Tourist Office.
Tour of a Vineyard, Winery and Cellar in Vouvray
Do you know how to make a rosé or a red wine? What about the bubbles in a sparkling wine? Discover the whole wine-making process, from grape to wine, with Myriam, the granddaughter and wife of winegrowers from the Vouvray vineyard, in the Loire Valley. This tour includes a guided walk in the vineyard, to learn about vine-growing and discover the winegrower's work throughout the year, then a tour of the winery and cellar and a tutored tasting of 6 Loire wines served with local food to learn about vinification and ageing. It is a 3-hour tour in a winery in Vouvray.
Full Day Small-Group Tour of Loire Valley with Wine Tasting
Your registered guide will give you a tour of the two most famous catles in the Loire Valley. After a wine tasting and cheese pairing, you will taste local food for lunch. Then tour the castle of Chambord. The Chateau of Chenonceau is the most visited castle in the Loire Valley. It is unique for many reasons. It is nicknamed "the ladies chateau" because Its owners had only been women. It has gorgeous Renaissance gardens. It is set like a bridge across the Cher River. Then you will have a cheese and wine tasting in a limestone cave winery on white wines (for example Vouvray). Also on this tour you will see the Hunting lodge built by King Francois I, it is the largest chateau and the most spectacular piece of architecture. You will be impressed by its 426 rooms and its 282 fireplaces. Your tour guide will show and explain it's mind blowing double helix staircase, probably a Leonardo da Vinci creation. The forest in which it is in is a national game reserve. Then it is just a one hour drive back to Tours.