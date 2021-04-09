Sorges

Explore Sorges

  • É

    Écomusée de la Truffe

    Sorges, 23km northeast of Périgueux, has an informative museum describing truffle growth and gathering, as well as a shop with local products. There's…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sorges.

  • See

    Écomusée de la Truffe

    Sorges, 23km northeast of Périgueux, has an informative museum describing truffle growth and gathering, as well as a shop with local products. There's…