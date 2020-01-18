Tarn

The largely underrated Tarn département, which extends east of Toulouse, has no shortage of attractions, including Albi, which is blessed with one of the most striking cathedrals in France, and graceful Cordes-sur-Ciel. Further along the Tarn valley, Moissac and Montauban are well worth a detour for their architectural heritage.

Explore Tarn

  • Musée Toulouse-Lautrec

    Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…

  • C

    Cathédrale Ste-Cécile

    Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…

  • A

    Abbaye St-Pierre

    Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…

  • C

    Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès

    If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French…

  • M

    Musée Ingres

    Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique…

  • M

    Musée Goya

    This excellent gallery on the 1st floor of Castres' Hôtel de Ville has a collection of mostly Spanish art, including work by Picasso, Rusiñol, Velázquez…

  • M

    Maison des Vins

    This well-organised winegrowers' cooperative is a great place to get acquainted with Gaillac wines. It stocks about 100 local vintages. Friendly,…

  • P

    Place Nationale

    In the historic upper town, all roads lead to this exquisite square, hemmed in on every side by magnificent double-vaulted arcades and tall pink buildings.

  • M

    Maison du Vieil Alby

    Lodged in a timber-framed medieval building, this museum houses a small exhibition on the city's history and its connections with Toulouse-Lautrec.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tarn.

  • See

    Musée Toulouse-Lautrec

    Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…

  • See

    Cathédrale Ste-Cécile

    Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…

  • See

    Abbaye St-Pierre

    Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…

  • See

    Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès

    If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French…

  • See

    Musée Ingres

    Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique…

  • See

    Musée Goya

    This excellent gallery on the 1st floor of Castres' Hôtel de Ville has a collection of mostly Spanish art, including work by Picasso, Rusiñol, Velázquez…

  • See

    Maison des Vins

    This well-organised winegrowers' cooperative is a great place to get acquainted with Gaillac wines. It stocks about 100 local vintages. Friendly,…

  • See

    Place Nationale

    In the historic upper town, all roads lead to this exquisite square, hemmed in on every side by magnificent double-vaulted arcades and tall pink buildings.

  • See

    Maison du Vieil Alby

    Lodged in a timber-framed medieval building, this museum houses a small exhibition on the city's history and its connections with Toulouse-Lautrec.