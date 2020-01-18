Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
Tarn
The largely underrated Tarn département, which extends east of Toulouse, has no shortage of attractions, including Albi, which is blessed with one of the most striking cathedrals in France, and graceful Cordes-sur-Ciel. Further along the Tarn valley, Moissac and Montauban are well worth a detour for their architectural heritage.
Explore Tarn
- Musée Toulouse-Lautrec
Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
- CCathédrale Ste-Cécile
Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…
- AAbbaye St-Pierre
Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…
- CCentre National et Musée Jean Jaurès
If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French…
- MMusée Ingres
Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique…
- MMusée Goya
This excellent gallery on the 1st floor of Castres' Hôtel de Ville has a collection of mostly Spanish art, including work by Picasso, Rusiñol, Velázquez…
- MMaison des Vins
This well-organised winegrowers' cooperative is a great place to get acquainted with Gaillac wines. It stocks about 100 local vintages. Friendly,…
- PPlace Nationale
In the historic upper town, all roads lead to this exquisite square, hemmed in on every side by magnificent double-vaulted arcades and tall pink buildings.
- MMaison du Vieil Alby
Lodged in a timber-framed medieval building, this museum houses a small exhibition on the city's history and its connections with Toulouse-Lautrec.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tarn.
See
Musée Toulouse-Lautrec
Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
See
Cathédrale Ste-Cécile
Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…
See
Abbaye St-Pierre
Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…
See
Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès
If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French…
See
Musée Ingres
Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique…
See
Musée Goya
This excellent gallery on the 1st floor of Castres' Hôtel de Ville has a collection of mostly Spanish art, including work by Picasso, Rusiñol, Velázquez…
See
Maison des Vins
This well-organised winegrowers' cooperative is a great place to get acquainted with Gaillac wines. It stocks about 100 local vintages. Friendly,…
See
Place Nationale
In the historic upper town, all roads lead to this exquisite square, hemmed in on every side by magnificent double-vaulted arcades and tall pink buildings.
See
Maison du Vieil Alby
Lodged in a timber-framed medieval building, this museum houses a small exhibition on the city's history and its connections with Toulouse-Lautrec.