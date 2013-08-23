Saint-Tropez Private Custom Provencal Villages Day Tour

St Tropez is a small fishing village with a well-known reputation. The village used to welcome popular artists from Colette to Picasso, and especially it became famous after Brigitte Bardot was filmed by Roger Vadim in "And God Created Woman" in 1954. After being picked up at the Saint-Tropez port terminal, you will follow the coast road in your private vehicle. One common itinerary is to first go to Port Grimaud a seaside vacation spot imagined by the architect François Spoerry, who was opposed to the large, regular-shaped, rectilinear structures. Port Grimaud, which comprises Provençal-style houses and Mediterranean influenced architecture, is a seaside dream-turned-reality. Many canals cross the town and each house has its own mooring. The architect’s goal was to create a new type of city, Sometimes copied, but never equaled. The “lagoon city” of Port-Grimaud is a great architectural triumph who receive thousands of visitors who would like to see this internationally renowned resort each year. Your guide will then drive you along the coastal road towards the medieval village of Gassin which has a maze of winding streets and ancient houses. The village counts approximately 3,000 inhabitants all year round. The Knights Templar are thought to have built the castle on the rock and you can see traces of the Templiers on the ancient walls in some of the streets and doors. Once a Moorish stronghold, the town is surrounded by the remains of 13th century ramparts. This is the perfect spot to enjoy your lunch (not included) while drinking famous rosé wine. Finally, you will go to Ramatuelle which was built against the hills where you can have a wonderful view over the Bay of Pampelonne. The viIlage is delimited by ramparts and you can see the rooftops of pink tiles and the ancient stone houses lined along the narrow streets. Nearby is the famous beach of Pampelonne. It stretches out for 5km/3mi and is carved with creeks with crystal clear water. Many celebrities have fallen in love with this area and have made it their home. Naturally, your itinerary is fully personalized according to your mood, interests and preferences. At the end of the tour, you will be driven back to your port of cruise terminal in St Tropez.