Yet there is a serene side to this village trampled by 60,000 summertime inhabitants and visitors on any given day. In the low season, the St-Tropez of mesmerising quaint beauty and ‘sardine scales glistening like pearls on the cobblestones’ that charmed Guy de Maupassant (1850–93) comes to life. Meander cobbled lanes in the old fishing quarter of La Ponche, sip pastis at a place des Lices cafe, watch old men play pétanque beneath plane trees, or walk in solitary splendour from beach to beach along the coastal path.
Spend your time in port in Saint-Tropez on a private day tour of town that also includes visits to Gassin and Port Grimaud. On this private shore excursion, you will see Saint-Tropez’ luxury yachts, fashion boutiques and beautiful terrace cafés. Soak in the atmosphere of a Provence market and enjoy a delicious lunch (not included in price). Then, climb the steps to the pretty medieval village of Gassin, visit the Annonciade or explore the many museums around. Next, you can get away from the crowd and discover the Pampelonne beach area. As you make your way out of Saint-Tropez, your vehicle will snake its way along the winding road, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coast as you pass through many fishing villages.Finally you will stop at Port Grimaud, a village nicknamed “Little Venice,” and admire its canals, bridges, boutiques and charming houses before you return to Saint-Tropez via the coastal road.
The gulf of Saint Tropez is famous due to the numerous stars and celebrities who have been visiting since the 1950's. It's also a land of history and charm with countless gorgeous medieval villages and fabulous scenery. It's a trip to the heart of Provence that you will enjoy with your licensed tour guide.After an individual pick up at the port of Saint Tropez, your guide will take you for a day trip to the villages scattered in the hills of the Maures forest. You will have the possibility to visit some of the most famous villages like Bormes les Mimosas or Grimaud, but also others like Gassin (picture stops) and Ramatuelle, all full of charm.Also discover the little Venise of Provence, Port Grimaud where you can rent a little boat for a tour on the canals. Saint-Tropez itself is a must see. You will start the visit of the iconic village with the secret Sainte Anne chapel, then the citadel and of course the famous port with its yachts, meeting place of celebrities.A day in the heart of the Maures mountain range, the last preserved Mediterranean forest. Depending on the starting time of the tour the order of the visit may change. On demand your driver-guide will be happy to prepare a traditional french picnic for you (not included in the price).
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Saint-tropez, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Saint-tropez city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
St Tropez is a small fishing village with a well-known reputation. The village used to welcome popular artists from Colette to Picasso, and especially it became famous after Brigitte Bardot was filmed by Roger Vadim in "And God Created Woman" in 1954. After being picked up at the Saint-Tropez port terminal, you will follow the coast road in your private vehicle. One common itinerary is to first go to Port Grimaud a seaside vacation spot imagined by the architect François Spoerry, who was opposed to the large, regular-shaped, rectilinear structures. Port Grimaud, which comprises Provençal-style houses and Mediterranean influenced architecture, is a seaside dream-turned-reality. Many canals cross the town and each house has its own mooring. The architect’s goal was to create a new type of city, Sometimes copied, but never equaled. The “lagoon city” of Port-Grimaud is a great architectural triumph who receive thousands of visitors who would like to see this internationally renowned resort each year. Your guide will then drive you along the coastal road towards the medieval village of Gassin which has a maze of winding streets and ancient houses. The village counts approximately 3,000 inhabitants all year round. The Knights Templar are thought to have built the castle on the rock and you can see traces of the Templiers on the ancient walls in some of the streets and doors. Once a Moorish stronghold, the town is surrounded by the remains of 13th century ramparts. This is the perfect spot to enjoy your lunch (not included) while drinking famous rosé wine. Finally, you will go to Ramatuelle which was built against the hills where you can have a wonderful view over the Bay of Pampelonne. The viIlage is delimited by ramparts and you can see the rooftops of pink tiles and the ancient stone houses lined along the narrow streets. Nearby is the famous beach of Pampelonne. It stretches out for 5km/3mi and is carved with creeks with crystal clear water. Many celebrities have fallen in love with this area and have made it their home. Naturally, your itinerary is fully personalized according to your mood, interests and preferences. At the end of the tour, you will be driven back to your port of cruise terminal in St Tropez.
Make your own way to the Abbey of Thoronet in Provence and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the Cistercian abbey.Built between 1160 and 1230, Le Thoronet Abbey, together with Silvacane and Sénanque, is one of three Cistercian abbeys in Provence. In danger of falling into disrepair after the French Revolution, restoration work began on this masterpiece in 1841. Generations of architects were inspired by the purity and simplicity of the internal space, dictated mainly by the organisation of community life. Le Corbusier visited the site in 1953 and wrote: "In these days of ‘raw concrete’, however fêted, welcome and blessed it may be, this was such a marvellous encounter along the way."
Fishing, diving, water sports or just enjoying this luxury boat will be the different activities you could do during you day on-board. This amazing boat will give you the opportunity to discover Saint-Tropez, Port Grimaud, le Cap Taillat, Sainte-Maxime or Saint-Raphaël...Maximum : 12 people