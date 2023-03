Senlis was a royal seat from the time of Clovis in the 5th and 6th centuries to Henri IV (r 1589–1610), and contains three small but well-formed adjacent museums: Musée d'Art et d'Archédeologie (art and archaeology) in the episcopal palace adjoining Senlis' cathedral; Musée de la Vénerie (hunting) in the abbot's house of St-Maurice priory; and Musée des Spahis (covering the French cavalry in North Africa; the Spahis had a garrison in Senlis for thirty years).