Château de Chantilly Gardens

Sprawling over 115 hectares, the wondrous gardens of the Château de Chantilly encompass the formal Jardin Français (French Garden), with flower beds, lakes and a Grand Canal all laid out by Le Nôtre in the mid-17th century, northeast of the main building; and the ‘wilder’ Jardin Anglais (English Garden), begun in 1817, to the west. East of the Jardin Français is the rustic Jardin Anglo-Chinois (Anglo-Chinese Garden), created in the 1770s.

The foliage and silted-up waterways of the Jardin Anglo-Chinois surround the hameau, a mock village dating from 1774, whose mill and half-timbered buildings inspired the Hameau de la Reine (Queen's Hamlet) at Versailles. Crème Chantilly (sugar-whipped cream) was invented here.